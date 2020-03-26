THE LATEST:

As of Wednesday afternoon, B.C. has confirmed 659 cases of COVID-19.

14 people have died.

64 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 26 in intensive care.

183 patients have recovered.

The B.C. government has announced a moratorium on evictions.

The federal government has announced a new $2,000 a month credit for those now out of work.

Outbreaks at a growing number of long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland have led to COVID-19 diagnoses for 55 health-care workers to date.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the disease, Henry has announced a new order ensuring that people who work in long-term care homes will be limited to a single facility.

The latest numbers followed an announcement from the federal government Wednesday about the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which will provide $2,000 a month for four months for people who have lost their income because of COVID-19.

Also on Wednesday, the B.C. government announced its plan for supporting tenants and landlords through the crisis. It includes a freeze on most evictions and rent increases, as well as a monthly rebate of up to $500 for struggling renters.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 3:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, there were more than 3,400 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 36 deaths and 197 cases listed by provinces as recovered or resolved. (Not all provinces are listing details about people who have recovered.)

There has also been one COVID-19-related death of a Canadian reported abroad. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's top public health officer, said a passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship died in Japan.

For a look at what's happening in other provinces and the territories, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

