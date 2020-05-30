B.C. health officials provide coronavirus update at 3 p.m.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to deliver an update on the coronavirus pandemic in B.C. at 3 p.m.

As of Wednesday, there were 3,149 confirmed cases; 189 British Columbians have died of the illness.

On Thursday morning, more details were released about a serology study, the first of its kind in Canada, which suggests fewer than one per cent of British Columbians were infected with coronavirus by the time first wave restrictions were eased in May.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the rates of infection detected in B.C. remain far too low to allow for immunity protection, but speak to the success of measures taken to curb the spread early in the pandemic.

New figures from the B.C. Coroners Service also makes clear the coronavirus pandemic isn't the only major public health emergency the province is dealing with. June marked the deadliest month ever in B.C.'s ongoing opioid crisis after 175 British Columbians died of an illicit drug overdose.