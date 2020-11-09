THE LATEST:

B.C. health officials are expected to announce new restrictions in a daily update at 3 p.m.

762 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Wednesday.

10 people died from COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are 6,861 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

209 people are being treated in hospitals, including 58 in ICU.

B.C. health officials are scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. PT, and are expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to stop exponentially growing case numbers.

Premier John Horgan said travel restrictions in southwest B.C. would be extended while addressing the media on Tuesday, and called for all non-essential travel between provinces to be shut down.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced a record high of 762 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10 more deaths.

Public health is now actively monitoring 9,871 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure. To date, there have been 24,422 confirmed cases of the disease in B.C. Hospitalizations in the province are also at an all-time high.

Wednesday's update also includes three new outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living at Agecare Harmony Court Estates in Burnaby, Menno Home in Abbotsford and Peace Villa in Fort St. John.

Current restrictions target 2 health authority regions

The majority of the new cases announced Wednesday continue to be in the Lower Mainland, with 481, or 63 per cent, in the Fraser Health region and 210, or 28 per cent, in the area covered by Vancouver Coastal Health.

People who live in those regions are currently subject to strict restrictions that include a prohibition on socializing with anyone outside of their household. Non-essential travel in those health regions is currently restricted.

Those new orders were implemented for a two-week period on Nov. 7, but are expected to be extended.

Businesses and recreation centres that operate indoor group physical activities have been told to suspend these activities. That includes spin classes, yoga, group fitness, dance classes, and other group indoor activities that increase respiratory rates.

Restaurants remain open, but people have been advised not to visit them with people outside of their household.

Provincial health officials have said the priority is to keep community transmission low so schools can remain open. Over the weekend, three schools in the Fraser Health authority closed because of positive COVID-19 cases.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Thursday, Canada had 12,320 COVID-19 cases, with 51,409 of those considered active cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 11,214.

Ontario is reporting 1,210 cases of COVID-19, with 361 new cases in the Peel Region, 346 in Toronto and 143 in the York Region, with possible lockdowns coming for those areas.

COVID-19 has killed 110 Albertans in November so far, making it the worst month of pandemic, while outbreaks have been declared at six oilsands sites.

Manitoba's top doctor said Wednesday it's a "very daunting time" in the province as health officials announced 11 additional deaths and 400 more cases of COVID-19. Hospitalizations in the province hit 249, with 40 people in intensive care.

In Nunavut, health officials reported 10 additional cases on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 70.