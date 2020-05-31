The latest:

On Saturday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 11 new cases of COVID-19.

It marked the third time this week there were no new deaths announced.

This week saw the lowest number of deaths and new cases since B.C. declared a public health emergency in March.

To date, there have been 2,573 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 164 people have died of the illness.

The next provincial health update will be on Monday.

Parents across British Columbia are preparing to send their children back to school for the last few weeks of the year, starting this week.

People across the province may notice a few other changes this week as the spread of COVID-19 remains relatively subdued in B.C. compared to some other provinces in Canada.

In Metro Vancouver, TransLink will start charging for buses again on Monday — the same day buses will start running at up to two-thirds capacity.

For the third time this week, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Saturday there were no new deaths caused by COVID-19.

Henry announced 11 new cases yesterday, bringing the province's total to 2,573. There are 228 active cases throughout the province.

Thirty-five people are in hospital, five of them in acute care.

However, Henry warned "we still need to be cautious," especially when it comes to large groups of people.

The next health update will be Monday.

READ MORE:

Top COVID-19 stories today

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Saturday morning, Canada had 90,177 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases.

A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,145 as of Saturday.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca