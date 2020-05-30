The latest:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

It marked the third time this week there were no new deaths announced.

This week saw the lowest number of deaths and new cases since B.C. declared a public health emergency in March.

To date, there have been 2,573 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 164 people have died of the illness.

British Columbians continue to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.

For the third time this week, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were no new deaths caused by COVID-19.

Henry announced 11 new cases on Saturday, bringing the province's total to 2,573. There are 228 active cases throughout the province.

Thirty-five people are in hospital, five of them in acute care.

However, Henry warned "we still need to be cautious," especially when it comes to large groups of people.

The province is in its second phase of its restart plan, which has seen the gradual reopening of businesses including restaurants, shopping centres, and personal services like hair stylists.

Monday marks the part-time reopening of schools across the province. Schools will have to follow rigorous cleaning procedures, physical distancing guidelines, and follow other provincial health protocol.

On Saturday, Henry announced a ban on overnight children's camps for the summer.

READ MORE:

Top COVID-19 stories today

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Saturday morning, Canada had 90,177 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases.

A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,145 as of Saturday.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

