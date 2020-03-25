THE LATEST:

There are now 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Thirteen people have died.

173 people in B.C. have recovered and are cleared to stop isolating.

59 patients are in hospital, including 23 in intensive care.

3,866 hospital beds have been freed up for coronavirus patients.

Close to half of all cases in Canada are now the result of community transmission.

Provincial health office r Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT.

British Columbians remain under orders to stay home as much as possible and, if outside, to stay two metres apart from others.

B.C. is preparing for the number of COVID-19 patients to rise significantly in the next few weeks, clearing out hospital beds to be ready in case of a worst-case scenario.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the province had confirmed 617 cases of COVID-19, including 13 people who have died. Right now, 59 patients are in hospital, including 23 in intensive care.

But Health Minister Adrian Dix signalled that officials are expecting many more patients to end of up in hospital in the coming weeks.

"We are preparing for a much more difficult situation and … a much more difficult situation is pretty much inevitable," he told reporters.

To that end, 3,866 hospital beds are now available for COVID-19 patients in B.C., after the province ordered non-urgent elective surgeries to be cancelled.

But Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry both said they are optimistic B.C. isn't following the same path as countries like Italy that have seen their healthcare systems overwhelmed by huge spikes in hospitalizations and deaths.

Henry said she expects to unveil detailed modelling later this week that will put B.C.'s situation into perspective. Dix and Henry will provide the next update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

Social distancing remains key to B.C. plan

Canadians have been told repeatedly to stay home as much as possible, avoid groups and keep two metres away from the next person while outdoors and visiting businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies.

B.C. officials have said people can go outside for fresh air and exercise, but only in the company of members of the same household and at a distance from everyone else.

The fountain at the B.C. legislature was lit up in honour of health-care workers on Tuesday night. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Henry said Tuesday that these measures will be crucial if B.C. wants to be ready for the big increase in COVID-19 patients that is expected.

"We want them to come in a trickle, not a flood," Henry said of the new cases. "What we want to make sure is that as people are going into hospital, into ICU, that we're able to manage the load so that as people recover and get out of hospital, those beds are available for others."

Nearly half of all COVID-19 cases in Canada are now linked to transmission within the community, which means it's much more difficult to monitor how it's spreading.

"You don't know where the virus is at any particular moment in time, and now what you have is basically the potential for that person to pass it on to a much larger group of people," said Jason Kindrachuk, an assistant professor of viral pathogenesis at the University of Manitoba.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

There are 2,792 cases of COVID-19 in Canada as of 9:30 p.m. PT Tuesday.

Quebec: 1,013 cases, including four deaths and one resolved.

Ontario: 588 cases, including eight deaths and eight resolved.

British Columbia: 617 cases, including 13 deaths and 173 resolved.

Alberta: 358 cases, including two deaths.

Saskatchewan: 72 cases.

Nova Scotia: 51 cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 35 presumptive and confirmed cases.

Manitoba: 21 confirmed and probable cases.

New Brunswick: 18 confirmed cases.

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed cases.

Prince Edward Island: three confirmed cases.

The territories: three confirmed cases.

Presumptive cases are individuals who have tested positive, but still await confirmation with the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg. Not all provinces are listing figures on those who have recovered. The recent COVID-19 related death of a Canadian in Japan is not currently included in the province-by-province tally of cases.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

