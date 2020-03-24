THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT.

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed.

There are now 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 13 people who have died, but there are some signs of hope in the midst of this crisis.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 100 people have recovered from their illness and have been cleared to leave isolation.

Residents of B.C. have also learned about the province's $5-billion relief plan, which includes $1,000 one-time payments for those who've been put out of work.

During an emergency sitting of the legislature on Monday afternoon, MLAs approved amendments to the Employment Standards Act that prevent employers from firing workers who have to take unpaid leave because they are sick, need to self-isolate or have to care for a child who is ill.

Tenants who are struggling to pay the bills, however, are still waiting to hear whether there will be some form of rent relief.

Premier John Horgan and a dozen MLAs gathered in the legislative assembly to make special statements about the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

New fines in Vancouver

The City of Vancouver now has the power to fine businesses up to $50,000 and individuals up to $1,000 for not following the rules on social distancing.

Canadians have been told repeatedly to stay home as much as possible, avoid groups and keep two metres away from the next person while outdoors and visiting businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies. Henry has said people can go outside for fresh air and exercise, but only close to members of the same household and at a distance from everyone else.

Many B.C. cities have now closed down outdoor sports facilities and playgrounds to keep make sure people are maintaining the required distance.

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan is resisting calls from some corners to order a complete "lockdown" on non-essential businesses. He told reporters it was not an approach he preferred.

A jogger runs along the White Rock Pier on March 24, 2020, before the pier was set to shut down. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Councillors in White Rock, B.C., shut down the White Rock Pier on Monday night, after swarms of people visited the city's waterfront over the weekend.

At the international level, the Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said the games will be held "not later than summer 2021'' but they will still be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadian Olympic Committee had previously said it would not send the country's athletes to the games if they were held this summer.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

There are 2,091 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada as of 8:30 p.m. PT Monday.

Quebec: 628 confirmed, including four deaths and one resolved.

Ontario: 503 confirmed, including six deaths and eight resolved.

British Columbia: 472 confirmed, including 13 deaths and 100 resolved.

Alberta: 301 confirmed, including one death.

Saskatchewan: 65 confirmed, one presumptive.

Nova Scotia: 41 confirmed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: four confirmed, 20 presumptive.

Manitoba: 14 confirmed, six presumptive.

New Brunswick: eight confirmed, nine presumptive.

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed.

Prince Edward Island: three confirmed.

The territories: three confirmed.

Presumptive cases are individuals who have tested positive, but still await confirmation with the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg. Not all provinces are listing figures on those who have recovered. The recent COVID-19 related death of a Canadian in Japan is not currently included in the province-by-province tally of cases.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

