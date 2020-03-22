THE LATEST:

B.C. has confirmed a total of 424 cases of COVID-19, including 76 new cases announced on Saturday.

Ten people have died, including nine connected to the outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

Many municipalities throughout the Lower Mainland have closed public outdoor facilities.

The City of Vancouver says it will fine businesses up to $50,000 if they don't keep customers at least two metres apart.

Busy trails throughout Metro Vancouver led many municipalities to shut down parks and outdoor attractions.

Squamish has joined a growing chorus of small communities asking visitors to stay away.

B.C. health care workers say they're grappling with conflicting messages amid the pandemic.

​​​​​​What you need to know today

A sunny weekend on much of the South Coast meant many people were out enjoying the spring weather on the region's beaches, trails and parks.

But outrage about people not keeping at least two metres apart to dampen the spread of COVID-19 led several municipalities to shut down their outdoor facilities.

In Vancouver, officials closed off parking at its most popular beaches and shuttered outdoor recreation facilities like basketball and tennis courts.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Steward said councillors will meet virtually Monday to pass a bylaw to allow fines of up to $50,000 for businesses that don't comply with the province's health orders.

People are silhouetted while taking in the sunset at English Bay Beach in Vancouver. The city asked those coming to the park and beach to maintain a distance of two metres between one another due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Other cities including Port Coquitlam, Port Moody and New Westminster implemented similar closures of their outdoor facilities. North Vancouver closed popular trails like Quarry Rock and the Lynn Valley suspension bridge.

Meanwhile, some smaller B.C. communities like Squamish and Bowen Island are asking visitors to stay away altogether.

Over the weekend, Health Minister Adrian Dix said efforts to stop the novel coronavirus are "the greatest fight of our time."

He reminded British Columbians that self-isolation measures are orders, and are not optional.

On Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered personal service establishments like salons, spas, massage and tattoo parlours to close.

The next update from B.C. health officials is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.

424 cases in B.C.

On Saturday the province confirmed another 76 cases of COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s total to 424. There was no update on Sunday.

Ten people have now died, including nine connected to the outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, where 37 residents and 19 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of B.C.'s confirmed cases, 27 people are now in hospital, with 12 in intensive care, and seven people have fully recovered.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is scheduled to update the COVID-19 situation in B.C. at 10 a.m. PT on Monday. (CBC)

There are now five long-term care facilities in the region with cases of the illness diagnosed in residents or staff.

Meanwhile, some health-care workers say they're grappling with conflicting messages about whether they should be working if they've recently returned to Canada after travelling.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, there were 1,470 presumptive and confirmed cases in Canada, with 20 deaths and 15 resolved.

British Columbia: 424 confirmed, including 10 deaths, six resolved.

Ontario: 425 confirmed, including five deaths, eight resolved.

Alberta: 259 confirmed, including one death.

Quebec: 219 confirmed, including four deaths, one resolved.

Saskatchewan: 33 confirmed, 19 presumptive.

Nova Scotia: 28 confirmed.

Manitoba: 11 confirmed, 9 presumptive.

New Brunswick: 8 confirmed, 9 presumptive.

Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: three confirmed, six presumptive.

Prince Edward Island: three confirmed.

The Territories: one confirmed.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.