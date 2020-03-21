THE LATEST:

B.C. has confirmed a total of 348 cases of COVID-19, including 77 new cases on Friday.

Nine people have died, including eight connected to the outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

The U.S.-Canada border was closed to non-essential travellers at midnight.

B.C. has ordered all restaurants and bars to shut down dine-in operations.

The provincial government says thousands of hospital beds are available to COVID-19 patients.

B.C. has promised compensation for child-care providers.

​​​​​​What you need to know today

The last week has brought a complete upheaval to daily life in B.C., as everything from nightclubs to playgrounds and libraries has shut down in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered every restaurant and bar in B.C. to stop all dine-in services and move to takeout and delivery only. She ordered bars to shut down earlier in the week, and said any business that can't keep a distance of one or two metres between people should do the same.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned, and working from home has become the new norm. British Columbians have been reminded again and again about the importance of social distancing, and that things like play dates, dinner parties and basketball games are now verboten.

For many British Columbians, life these days is largely lived at home, in small family units, with only virtual connections to friends and coworkers.

Business closures, travel restrictions and the economic slowdown in general have also brought massive jobs losses — 500,000 people in Canada have applied for employment insurance in the last week.

348 cases in B.C.

The province confirmed another 77 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing B.C.'s total to 348. Nine people have now died of the disease, including eight connected to the outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, where 36 residents and 18 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are now four long-term care facilities in the region with cases of the illness diagnosed in residents or staff.

Of B.C.'s confirmed cases, 22 people are now in hospital, with 10 in intensive care, and six people have fully recovered.

Meanwhile, the provincial government says that by ordering the cancellation of non-urgent elective surgeries, it has made 2,398 acute care hospital beds available if they are needed for serious COVID-19 cases.

"This preparedness is not what happened in other jurisdictions and it shows how much we're learning from other jurisdictions," Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Friday.

The province is now in a state of emergency, as well as a public health emergency. Many municipalities have also declared local states of emergency that give them the power to crack down on those who aren't following the orders of public health officials.

Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver has been the centre of a major outbreak of COVID-19. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Border closure begins

This week, Canada and the U.S. finalized their mutual agreement to shut the border to non-essential travellers, and the closure took effect on Friday at midnight.

That follows Canada's move to bar entry to virtually all travellers who aren't Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

The Canada-U.S. border was closed to all non-essential travel in both directions on Friday night. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadians abroad have been told to come home while they still can, and everyone returning from any international travel has been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Canadian residents have been advised not to leave the country. As a result, airlines are reporting sharp declines in scheduled flights, leading to major layoffs.

Help for child-care providers

As B.C.'s health-care professionals and other essential workers continue to put in long hours in the midst of the pandemic, Henry has stressed that child-care services must be available for those who need them.

In the Vancouver Island community of Colwood, playgrounds were closed off to the public on Friday. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

On Friday, the B.C. government announced that providers who remain open during the crisis will receive compensation for doing so — amounting to seven times their average monthly government funding. The province says that should cover about three quarters of an average facility's monthly expenses.

Henry has said that anyone who can care for their children should keep them at home during this pandemic.

Child-care providers that close their doors will receive two times their average monthly government funding, which is meant to cover fixed costs like mortgages and leases, in an attempt to ensure they'll be able to open up again once the crisis is over. The province says that should cover about 20 per cent of their monthly operating expenses.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 10 p.m. PT on Friday, there were 1,085 presumptive and confirmed cases in Canada, with 13 deaths and 12 listed as recovered.

British Columbia: 348 confirmed, including nine deaths and six resolved.

Ontario: 318 confirmed, including two deaths and five resolved.

Alberta: 195 confirmed, including one death.

Quebec: 139 confirmed, including one death and one resolved.

Saskatchewan: eight confirmed, 18 presumptive.

Manitoba: 17 confirmed.

Nova Scotia: five confirmed, 10 presumptive.

New Brunswick: seven confirmed, four presumptive.

Repatriated Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 10 confirmed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: three confirmed, one presumptive.

Prince Edward Island: two confirmed.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.