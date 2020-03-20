THE LATEST:

B.C. has confirmed a total of 271 cases of COVID-19.

Eight people have died, including seven connected to the outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

17 people are in hospital, including nine in intensive care. Five patients have fully recovered.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control will provide an update Friday morning on the number of tests completed.

The B.C. government has declared a provincial state of emergency.

The City of Vancouver officially declared local state of emergency.

New restrictions on non-essential travel at the Canada-U.S. border are expected to take effect Friday night.

​​​​​​What you need to know today

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update on COVID-19 in B.C. at 3 p.m. PT.

In her Thursday briefing, Henry said the number of confirmed cases has risen to 271 — an increase of 40 cases from Wednesday.

An additional resident of North Vancouver's Lynn Valley Care Centre has died, bringing the total number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in British Columbia to eight.

As of Friday, TransLink is bringing in rear-door boarding on all its buses and making them free. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Seventeen of the confirmed patients are in hospital and nine of those people are in intensive care.

B.C. is now under a province-wide state of emergency. The declaration was made Wednesday to give the government broad and sweeping power to compel action while preserving supply chains of groceries and other essential items in the face of COVID-19.

As of Friday, TransLink is implementing rear-door boarding on all its buses and making them free.

Municipal, provincial, national orders

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said an "all hands on deck approach" will allow for the delivery of federal, provincial and local resources in a co-ordinated way and complement the declaration of a public health emergency in B.C. announced Tuesday.

The City of Vancouver unanimously approved its own local state of emergency on Thursday. A number of other municipalities, including Delta and New Westminster, have moved to do the same.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he expects new restrictions on non-essential travel at the Canada-U.S. border to take effect Friday night.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents will still be able to get home, although the government says travellers presenting symptoms won't be able to board flights.

Social distancing 'not optional'

Henry once again emphasized the time is now "critical" to build a firewall against the disease, as the numbers of cases remain in an upswing and health workers continue to work through a backlog of "thousands" of tests a day.

"There's been dramatic changes in our society and in the things we're doing here in British Columbia to slow down this virus," she said Thursday.

"The things that we're doing right now are going to save us in the next two weeks."

Henry stressed that her orders around social distancing, self-isolation and self-quarantine are "not optional."

The emergency declarations give Henry and the province the power to enforce her demands, and she said they have been working with law enforcement agencies to discuss implementation.

Everyone returning from any international travel has been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

B.C.'s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people remains in effect. All bars and nightclubs have been ordered to close, and other businesses have been told to implement social-distancing measures to keep people one or two metres apart.

Restaurants and cafés that cannot maintain distances of one to two metres between people have been told to move to takeout and delivery models.

"I would appeal to the business owners out there: do the right thing," said Henry.

Recent days have seen a steady stream of public facilities, businesses and stores shutting down to meet the recommendations of the provincial health officer. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver has also advised its members to stop hosting open houses.

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

In Canada, public health officials have reported 773 confirmed or presumptive cases, including 10 deaths.

Ontario: 258 cases, including five recovered and two deaths*.

British Columbia: 271 confirmed cases, including five recovered and seven deaths.

Alberta: 146 confirmed cases.

Quebec: 121 confirmed cases, including one recovered and one death.

Saskatchewan: 20 confirmed and presumptive cases.

New Brunswick: Seven confirmed and four presumptive cases.

Manitoba: 17 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Nova Scotia: Five confirmed and nine presumptive cases.

Prince Edward Island: Two cases the province lists as positive.

Newfoundland and Labrador: Three presumptive cases.

Repatriated Canadians: Ten confirmed cases.

*It was not immediately clear if the provincial tally of cases in Ontario, which sits at 257, includes the second death reported in the province.

