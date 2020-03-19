THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT.

B.C. has confirmed a total of 231 cases of COVID-19.

7 people have died of the disease, 13 are in hospital and five have fully recovered.

The B.C. government has declared a provincial state of emergency.

Some cities are planning to declare local states of emergency.

The U.S.-Canada border is closing to non-essential visitors.

British Columbians overseas are struggling to get home to Canada.

​​​​​​What you need to know today

To date, B.C. has confirmed a total of 231 cases of COVID-19. Seven people have died, 13 are in hospital and five have fully recovered.

On Wednesday, officials declared a provincial state of emergency. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the declaration will allow for the preservation of supply chains delivering groceries and other essential items to the province.

Some municipalities, including Vancouver and Delta, have said they planned to declare local states of emergency as well.

Also on Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that the novel coronavirus has been detected at another long-term care home, the Haro Park Centre in Vancouver's West End, where one resident has tested positive.

Health Minister Adrian Dix urged all British Columbians to do their part to help contain the virus by avoiding crowds, working from home when possible and practising social distancing.

Listen to Adrian Dix describe the importance of social distancing:

Health Minister Adrian Dix stressed that people in B.C. must immediately begin social distancing and self-isolating to help curb the spread of coronavirus. 0:46

"To those who have been reluctant … I want to say that your friends and your neighbours and your family are counting on you," he said.

The B.C. government also announced the postponement of byelections in Victoria, Rossland and Lytton that were scheduled to take place in April, as well as a referendum that was planned for Kamloops.

Henry and Dix are set to province another update on the situation at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Federal measures including aid, border closure

Wednesday brought news at the federal level too, including a pledge of up to $82 billion to support the Canadian economy, businesses and workers. The plan includes a new Emergency Care Benefit to provide income support to workers who have to stay home but don't have access to paid sick leave.

Meanwhile, Canada and the United States announced a deal to close the border to all non-essential traffic to stem the virus's spread.

Recreational travellers like tourists or shoppers will be barred from crossing, but people like international students, workers with visas and temporary foreign workers will still be allowed across, and truck freight will be permitted.

British Columbians abroad try to head home

As the reality of the new restrictions on daily life sink in, British Columbians working and travelling in countries around the world are trying to heed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's advice to come home to Canada.

But they're finding flight cancellations and closed borders make that very difficult, and they're having trouble getting help from Canadian embassy and consulate officials.

Once back home in B.C., everyone returning from any international travel has been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

B.C.'s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people remains in effect. All bars and nightclubs have been ordered to close, and other businesses have been told to implement social-distancing measures to keep people one or two metres apart.

Recent days have seen a steady stream of public facilities, businesses and stores shutting down to meet the recommendations of the provincial health officer.

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

In Canada, public health officials have reported 727 confirmed or presumptive cases.

British Columbia: 231 confirmed, including seven deaths and five resolved cases.

Ontario: 214 confirmed, including one death and five resolved cases.

Alberta: 119 confirmed.

Quebec: 94 confirmed, including one death.

Manitoba: 13 confirmed, four presumptive.

Saskatchewan: two confirmed, 14 presumptive.

Nova Scotia: three confirmed, nine presumptive.

New Brunswick: two confirmed, nine presumptive

Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: nine confirmed

Newfoundland and Labrador: three presumptive.

Prince Edward Island: one confirmed.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.