THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give an update at 3 p.m. PT today.

Canada and the U.S. are expected to announce plans to close the border to non-essential travel.

There are 186 confirmed cases in B.C.

7 people have died.

A public health emergency has been declared.

All bars and nightclubs in B.C. have been ordered to close.

Businesses have been ordered to maintain social distancing of 1-2 metres between people.

B.C. elementary and secondary schools have been ordered to stay closed indefinitely.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned, and workers have been advised to stay home if possible.

​​​​​​What you need to know today

The reality of the public health emergency is setting in across B.C., as businesses close and streets clear out to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry officially declared the emergency on Tuesday after the total number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. rose sharply to 186. Seven people have now died of the disease in the province, including six connected to an outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

Henry now has the power to make verbal orders to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the authority to compel police to immediately enforce those orders.

Watch: Health minister explains powers of a public health emergency

Health Minister Adrian Dix says a public health emergency gives expanded powers to the provincial health officer 1:15

All bars, nightclubs and pubs in the province have been ordered to close indefinitely, and other businesses have been told to implement social-distancing measures to keep people one or two metres apart. Any restaurant or cafe that can't achieve that has been told to offer only takeout or delivery meals.

B.C.'s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people remains in effect, and people returning from any international travel have been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

Schools and some courthouses are closed

Also on Tuesday, the provincial government ordered elementary and secondary schools to close indefinitely, and B.C.'s provincial court announced the closure of three courthouses.

The courthouses in Campbell River and Nanaimo will be closed until March 23 and the courthouse in Chilliwack will be closed indefinitely after it was revealed that a court participant at each location had been in touch with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on coronavirus

Meanwhile, all courts in B.C. are restricting operations and some RCMP detachments are limiting their front counter service to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. Public facilities including recreation centres, swimming pools and libraries have also been closed.

Social distancing is critical

The B.C. government's main message to the public is to practise vigilant hand washing, work from home if possible and maintain social distancing.

The health minister and the provincial health officer demonstrated the concept of social distancing at a press conference on Tuesday.

Watch: Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix demonstrate proper social distancing

Dr. Bonnie Henry shows how to practice social distancing. 0:40

The B.C. government continues to urge members of the public not to hoard groceries and other necessities.

"There isn't any need to overstock your own supplies. Doing so will put at risk seniors, single parents and others who need those necessities," Finance Minister Carole James said Tuesday.

Canada-U.S. border measures on the way

Earlier this week, the federal government announced that Canada's borders would be closed to most people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents. The biggest exemption to that rule was U.S. citizens.

But that's expected to change soon. Multiple sources tell CBC News that Canada and the United States are in the advanced stages of a deal to close the border to non-essential travel.

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

In Canada, public health officials have reported 596 confirmed or presumptive cases.

Ontario: 189 confirmed cases, including one death and five cases listed as resolved.

British Columbia: 186 confirmed, including seven deaths and five cases listed as resolved.

Alberta: 97 confirmed.

Quebec: 74 confirmed.

Saskatchewan: eight presumptive.

New Brunswick: six presumptive, two confirmed.

Manitoba: eight confirmed, seven presumptive.

Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: eight confirmed.

Nova Scotia: six presumptive, one confirmed.

Prince Edward Island: one confirmed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: three presumptive.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.