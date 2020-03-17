THE LATEST:

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in B.C., bringing national total to four, all in B.C.

The total number of cases in B.C. is now 103.

A dedicated phone line launched for non-medical information: 1-888-COVID19

British Columbians now asked to not hold gatherings with more than 50 people.

Canadian borders are closed to anyone who is not a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident, with a small number of exceptions.

An increasing number of British Columbians are out of work as restaurants close and industry scales down.

​​​​​​What you need to know today

It will be a relatively quiet St. Patrick's Day in Vancouver, after the mayor ordered all bars and restaurants downtown to close to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That follows news that three more people in B.C. have died of COVID-19, bringing the nationwide total to four. All four deaths are linked to an outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

As of Monday morning, health officials have confirmed 103 cases in B.C. Six are in acute care, five have fully recovered and everyone else is self-isolating at home.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to give an update on the situation at 3 p.m. PT.

Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on coronavirus

British Columbians have been ordered to cancel all gatherings of more than 50 people. Citizens have been urged to stay home if possible, and municipalities were asked to close non-essential community hubs.

All B.C. hospitals are now expected to postpone non-urgent scheduled surgeries to free up hospital beds in anticipation of more COVID-19 patients. Pharmacists have been told to provide prescription refills without requiring patients to make non-essential visits to their doctors.

An increasing number of British Columbians are out of work, as major employers like Cactus Club and the Donnelly group close their restaurants and bars. LNG Canada has announced it is reducing the number of staff at its Kitimat site by half.

Drastic border measures

On Monday, the federal government announced that it is closing Canada's borders to most people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents to slow the spread of COVID-19. Air crews, diplomats, U.S. citizens and immediately family members of Canadians will still be admitted to the country.

Ottawa has mandated that airlines screen passengers with COVID-19 symptoms and not allow them to board planes back to Canada.

Public spaces close in B.C.

In B.C., public facilities including recreation centres, swimming pools and libraries have been closed.

Businesses including restaurants, bars breweries, ski resorts and retailers have followed suit, while universities and colleges are making the switch to virtual learning.

Younger students are currently out of class on March Break, and Henry has said she expects to make an announcement related to schools sometime Tuesday.

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

In Canada, public health officials have reported at least 441 confirmed or presumptive cases.

Ontario: 177 confirmed cases, including five cases listed by the province as resolved.

British Columbia: 103 confirmed, including four deaths and five cases listed by the province as resolved.

Alberta: 74 confirmed.

Quebec: 50 confirmed.

Saskatchewan: five presumptive, two confirmed.

New Brunswick: five presumptive, two confirmed.

Manitoba: seven confirmed, one presumptive.

Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: eight confirmed.

Nova Scotia: four presumptive and one confirmed.

Prince Edward Island: one confirmed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: one presumptive.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has been assessing risk as the global outbreak progresses, has said the risk remains low in Canada.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

