B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide her next update at 11 a.m. PT Monday.

Some B.C. cities are closing all community centres, recreation facilities and libraries.

BC Ferries has reduced the number of sailings as of Monday as demand drops.

Federal officials say efforts are underway to step up screening at airports.

The federal government has advised against international travel, including to the United States, telling citizens who are abroad to come back home while commercial travel options remain available.

Officials say there are now 73 cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

​​​​​​What you need to know today

Monday morning will bring two updates from federal and provincial health officials: first from Ottawa, then from B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. PT. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold another update on COVID-19 in B.C. from Victoria at 11 a.m. PT.

In recent days, a number of municipalities across B.C. have taken their own measures to close areas where crowds may gather to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Surrey, West Vancouver and Delta are among the cities closing all recreation centres, ice rinks, pools, libraries and cultural centres as of Monday to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus. Vancouver is limiting entrances to city pools to 250 people and closed its hot tubs and saunas.

Henry has recommended cancelling gatherings with any more than 250 people and practising social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. A number of businesses and companies have moved to a work-from-home model, some closing their brick-and-mortar stores entirely, leaving many British Columbians starting their work week from home on Monday.

Crown corporations are also changing the way they run: BC Ferries is cutting service between Tsawassen and Swartz Bay on Monday, citing lower demand, while BC Hydro will cancel all non-emergency planned power outages for the coming week to accommodate people spending more time at home.

A number of other universities and colleges, such as Simon Fraser University and Douglas College, are moving to virtual learning for their students. The University of British Columbia will advise faculty and staff on Monday that it will begin a three-week pilot project to have as many of them work from home as possible. Its campuses will remain open.

There have been 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. as of Saturday, including one death and four people who have recovered.

B.C.'s cases now span every regional health authority in the province, with the majority of patients undergoing self-isolation at home with mild symptoms.

WestJet notified travellers on Sunday that a passenger who flew on Flight 3326 from Vancouver to Kelowna on March 10 has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. People who sat near that passenger have been told to self-isolate.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment, which operates the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, reported on Sunday one of its front staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

There are at least 673 cases in neighbouring Washington state, including 42 deaths.

Officials in B.C. are focusing on three outbreak centres on the North Shore: Lions Gate Hospital and the Lynn Valley Care Centre facility in North Vancouver, as well as Hollyburn House in West Vancouver.

Stricter airport measures to come

Other parts of the country saw sharp spikes in COVID-19 cases on Sunday — 43 new cases in Ontario, 17 in Alberta and 15 in Quebec. Nova Scotia also reported its first three presumptive cases.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, urged everyone to take measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, making sure elderly and vulnerable members of the community are protected and supported. That means cancelling non-essential international travel, avoiding crowds, working from home if possible, and staying two arms' lengths from others.

Tam also responded to criticism suggesting the country's airports don't have tough enough screening procedures for visitors arriving from overseas. She said efforts to update the process are "rapidly" underway.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, accompanied by Health Minister Patty Hajdu, President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, and Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, will then be available to answer additional questions at the National Press Theatre after Trudeau's announcement at 10 a.m. PT.

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

In Canada, public health officials have reported at least 341 confirmed or presumptive cases.

146 confirmed cases in Ontario, including five people who have recovered.

56 confirmed cases in Alberta.

39 confirmed cases in Quebec.

One confirmed case and five presumptive cases in New Brunswick.

Four confirmed cases and three presumptive cases in Manitoba.

Six presumptive cases in Saskatchewan.

Three presumptive cases in Nova Scotia.

P.E.I. confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Newfoundland has one presumptive case.

Four confirmed cases among Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has been assessing risk as the global outbreak progresses, has said the risk is low in Canada.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

