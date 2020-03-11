The latest:

B.C. officials say there are now 73 cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Four people have recovered, and one person has died from the illness in the province.

COVID-19 testing in B.C. will focus on care homes, health workers and active outbreaks.

The federal government has advised against international travel, including to the United States, telling citizens who are aboard to come back home while commercial travel options remain available.

B.C. Ferries has reduced sailings on Sunday and Monday to meet current traffic demands.

Whistler Blackcomb closed today for one week to reassess its approach toward coronavirus.

Premier John Horgan has warned British Columbians against hoarding supplies, encouraging them to look out for one another and be reasonable.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide her next update at 10 a.m. PT Monday.

​​​​​​What you need to know today

The province had 27 coronavirus cases last Sunday, and one week later, that number stands at 73. Although a North Vancouver man in his 80s became the first — and so far, only — COVID-19 related death Monday, four people have since fully recovered. Two others have recovered from their symptoms and will undergo further tests.

B.C.'s cases now span every regional health authority in the province, with the majority of patients undergoing self-isolation at home with mild symptoms.

Officials are focusing on the three outbreak centres: the Lions Gate Hospital and the Lynn Valley Care Centre facility in North Vancouver, as well as Hollyburn House in West Vancouver.

Testing is now being streamlined to focus on outbreak clusters, healthcare workers, those in hospital, and people in long-term care homes.

Travellers who have been outside the country do not need to be tested even if they show mild symptoms, says Dr. Bonnie Henry, but they are asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

But some were scrambling to actually make it back home.

On Saturday morning, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne recommended Canadian travellers return to Canada via commercial means "while they remain available."

In the meantime, social distancing measures are being encouraged across the province and Dr. Henry issued a public health order Friday against gatherings of over 250 people.

The measures have led to the cancellation and shutdown of many popular events and activities to prevent the possible spread of the virus, including a week-long closure of Whistler Blackcomb.

BC Ferries is cutting service Sunday and Monday between Tsawassen and Swartz Bay, citing lower demand. Four sailings in either direction will be cut Sunday including the noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Vancouver Coastal Health announced that visitors to all its facilities would be restricted to family members.

In neighbouring Washington State, 40 have died and and more than 550 have been infected. Officials said the disease is straining the supply of protective gear available to medical providers despite shipments from the federal government.

WATCH | How COVID-19 is playing out very differently in Seattle and Vancouver:

How a COVID-19 outbreak is playing out very differently Seattle and Vancouver — two West coast cities, only 200 kilometres apart. 4:18

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

The show must go on

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra announced it will livestream the finale to its BeethovenFest on Sunday after the ban on mass gatherings.

Otto Tausk, conductor, along with Saleem Ashkar on piano and other musicians will play Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 and Symphony No. 6 "Pastorale," from Vancouver's Orpheum, which will be livestreamed here at 2 p.m. PT.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

In Canada, public health officials have reported at least 257 confirmed or presumptive cases.

103 confirmed cases in Ontario, including five people who have recovered.

39 confirmed cases in Alberta, including one death and four people who have recovered.

24 confirmed cases in Quebec.

1 confirmed case and 1 presumptive case in New Brunswick.

4 confirmed cases in Manitoba.

4 presumptive cases in Saskatchewan.

P.E.I. confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Newfoundland has one case.

Two confirmed cases among Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has been assessing risk as the global outbreak progresses, has said the risk is low in Canada.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

