Three days have gone by without anyone dying from COVID-19 in B.C., but officials are reminding the public to be cautious and stick to public health advice.

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said he's not quite yet ready to give an exact date for the next phase of reopening the province, pointing out that neighbouring U.S. states have been seeing major increases in infection.

"We are still seeing cases. We are moving slowly," Dix said.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 183 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., out of 2,659 cases confirmed to date. A total of 167 people have died of the novel coronavirus, while 2,309 have recovered.

There are currently 16 people in hospital with the disease, four of whom are in intensive care.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7 p.m. PT on Monday, Canada had 96,244 confirmed coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,893.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

