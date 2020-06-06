THE LATEST:

Health officials in B.C. will provide their first COVID-19 update in three days on Monday afternoon, after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix took the weekend off from regular news conferences.

The province says Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will now only do broadcast briefings on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week.

Monday's update begins at 3 p.m. PT.

As of Friday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. has now dipped below 200.

There are 193 active cases of the illness in the province as of the last provincial update. So far, 167 people have died from infection with the novel coronavirus.

Twenty-one people were in hospital with COVID-19, including five receiving treatment in intensive care. To date, there have been 2,632 confirmed cases of the illness in B.C.

Chinese community 'showed great leadership' in curbing COVID-19

The Chinese community's early efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in B.C. appear to have paid off, despite some of its members being stigmatized because of the virus, according to infectious disease doctors.

The province released data last week showing Richmond, B.C. — the city with the highest concentration of Chinese residents in the province — has had the lowest percentage of cases on the Lower Mainland, home to the bulk of B.C.'s cases.

Meals are prepared for the Chopsticks to Health Care Heroes initiative inside the Fortune Terrace restaurant in Richmond, B.C., on April 6. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

There have also been no new active cases in Richmond since May 18. It's the only part of the Lower Mainland where that is the case.

"Whether that is a direct impact of early distancing and early aggressive manoeuvres on behalf of the [Chinese] community, it's impossible to say, but clearly there is an association there," said Dr. Srinivas Murthy, co-chair of the World Health Organization's clinical research committee on COVID-19.

UBC infectious diseases specialist Dr. Peter Phillips agreed the "evidence is pretty clear" that the community "showed great leadership" in the early fight against the virus.

One-third of students back in school

The Ministry of Education said more than 157,000 kindergarten to Grade 12 students — or nearly 30 per cent of all students in those grades — went back to school after classrooms opened again on a voluntary basis last week. The last day of school for students is June 25.

Grouse Mountain, amusement park reopening

Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver will start a phased reopening on June 22. The mountain said it will start welcoming annual passholders and guests who need a download after hiking the Grouse Grind, which reopens the same day.

The Central City Fun Park in Surrey reopened on Sunday. Guests to both the mountain and the amusement park will need to wear masks and there are limits on the number of people permitted at each location.

A guest wearing a protective face mask plays a game at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 7, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 4:30 a.m. PT on Monday, Canada had 95,699 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 54,233 considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,859.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

