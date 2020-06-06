THE LATEST:

There are 193 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 2,632 confirmed cases of the illness.

167 people have died.

2,272 people have recovered from their illness.

21 people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. has now dipped below 200 as the province continues to report low numbers of new cases every day.

As of Friday, there are 193 active cases of the illness in the province out of a total of 2,632 cases to date. So far, 167 people have died from infection with the novel coronavirus.

Twenty-one people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including five receiving treatment in intensive care.

Public health teams are managing five active outbreaks in long-term care homes and eight community outbreaks.

Despite the recent decline in active cases and the slowing rate of deaths, British Columbians and being reminded to stay vigilant.

"We have to be cautious that we don't go too far and risk a resurgence in cases," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Friday at 9 p.m. PT, Canada has had 94,335 confirmed coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,761.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

