Friday's daily update on COVID-19 in B.C. will come in the form of a written statement.

As of Thursday, there have been 2,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

166 people have died.

2,265 people have recovered from their illness.

26 people are in hospital, including six in intensive care.

There are 201 active cases of the virus across B.C.

The latest modelling from the B.C. government shows that despite the gradual reopening of the province over the last few weeks, British Columbians have been cautious about renewing their physical connections and infection rates have stayed low.

"Moving forward, our approach is to 'minimize, manage and modify': minimize the number of new cases, manage cases and clusters with rapid contact tracing, and modify our measures as needed," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The latest numbers suggest people are still limiting their social contacts to between 30 and 40 per cent of what they were before the pandemic, while B.C.'s infection and death rates remain lower than most other provinces.

New unemployment numbers

Statistics Canada reported a record-high unemployment rate on Friday. The agency said the rate rose to 13.7 per cent, beating the previous high of 13.1 per cent set during the recession in December 1982.

Canada Place’s cruise ship berth is pictured empty in Vancouver, B.C., on May 29, 2020. The area is usually a hub for tourism in the summer cruise ship season, but large ships have been banned from docking in Canadian ports until at least the end of October due to the pandemic. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The numbers come even as the national economy added 289,600 jobs in May, with several provinces beginning to reopen their economies after months of slowdown.

B.C.'s provincial unemployment rate rose to 13.4 per cent, according to the agency. Finance Minister Carole James is expected to address the jobless numbers during a news conference Friday morning.

Michael Smith wasn't movie-star famous, but his career as a teacher and coach made him so recognizable on the North Shore that former students spotted him frequently and called out, "Mr. Smith!" He died of COVID-19 in April.

It could be safe to travel again for fun in B.C. within the next few weeks, but that will depend on whether we continue to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection, according to Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Canadian country singer Chad Brownlee has apologized after posting a COVID-19 conspiracy theory image criticized as racist and antisemitic on his social media accounts.

A longstanding B.C. language school has been forced to shut down permanently because it simply doesn't have any students to teach.

Hockey Canada has lifted its ban on sanctioned activities and is allowing the country's 13 member organizations to individually determine when it's safe to return to action.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Thursday morning, Canada has had 93,726 confirmed coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,699.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

