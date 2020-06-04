THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will present new epidemiological models at 3 p.m. PT.

Henry's update will also include latest numbers on confirmed cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 2,623 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

166 people have died.

2,243 people who tested positive have recovered.

32 people are in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

There are 214 active cases of the virus across B.C.

British Columbians can expect to see a new perspective on how COVID-19 has affected the province as health officials present their latest epidemiological modelling on Thursday afternoon.

As things stand, two weeks into B.C.'s gradual reopening plan, 2,623 confirmed cases have been recorded across the province, including 166 people who have died.

There are now 214 people with active cases of COVID-19, 32 of whom are in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

The number of active outbreaks of the disease in health-care settings continues to fall. On Wednesday, there were six ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes or assisted living facilities.

Meanwhile, health officials are reminding British Columbians that the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people remains in place. For those planning to participate in protests against racism and police brutality, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has recommended keeping a safe physical distance from others and wearing a non-medical mask.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Canada had 93,085 confirmed coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,559.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

