B.C. has had 2,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

153 cases are still active.

2,577 people have recovered from their illness.

174 people in B.C. have died of COVID-19 to date.

18 people are in hospital, including five in the ICU.

B.C. health officials will provide an update on visitor policies for long-term care at noon PT.

After multiple people were exposed to COVID-19 at a Vancouver strip club, Dr. Bonnie Henry is warning that British Columbians need to remain vigilant or risk all the progress the province has made on flattening the curve of infection.

Three cases of the novel coronavirus have now been linked to exposure at Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge, the provincial health officer said on Monday.

Henry said business owners need to be aware of the risks of infection right now and do everything they can to keep employees and customers safe.

"It is a team effort that we need to continue together in B.C.," she said.

A total of 2,904 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C. to date, including 174 people who have died. There are 153 active cases of the virus in B.C. Eighteen people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

On Tuesday, health officials are expected to provide an update on visitor policies in long-term care homes. Because of the pandemic, care home residents have been limited to only essential visitors since March.

Top COVID-19 stories today

Health Minister Adrian Dix wants proof it's safe for airlines to drop physical distancing policies.

BC Ferries is adding 79 sailings on its four busiest routes after drastically reducing sailings because of COVID-19.

The federal government plans to extend strict quarantine rules requiring travellers to isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in Canada.

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps say no one at their clubs has tested positive for COVID-19.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Monday at 8 p.m. PT, Canada had 103,918 confirmed coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,617.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

