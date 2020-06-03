THE LATEST:

Daily update on COVID-19 numbers expected in a press release at 3 p.m. PT.

To date, there have been 2,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

165 people have died.

2,229 people who tested positive have recovered.

31 people are in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

There are 207 active cases of the virus across B.C.

B.C. is making progress on ending COVID-19 outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care homes, with five outbreaks declared over on Tuesday.

That includes an intensive care unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, where 10 health-care workers became infected with the novel coronavirus, along with four long-term care facilities. That leaves eight long-term care homes or assisted living facilities with active outbreaks.

At the same time however, two new community outbreaks have been detected in office settings at New World Technologies and Maersk Distribution Canada, both located in the Fraser Health region. Both workplaces have two confirmed cases of the disease.

As of Tuesday, B.C. has seen 2,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 165 people who have died. There are now 207 active cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest number since a public health emergency was declared on March 17.

Thirty-one people are currently in hospital with the virus, including eight in intensive care.

READ MORE:

Top COVID-19 stories today

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Canada had 92,410 confirmed coronavirus cases. A tally of deaths maintained by CBC News based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,458.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca