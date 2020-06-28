THE LATEST:

Health officials will update COVID-19 numbers at 3 p.m. for the first time since Friday.

A total of 174 people in B.C. have died of the disease.

Seventeen people were in hospital on Friday, including five in the ICU.

B.C. has had 2,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date — 159 of them are still active and 2,545 people have recovered.

B.C. has entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, which allows B.C. residents to travel within the province.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will update COVID-19 numbers on Monday at a news conference from Victoria at 3 p.m. PT.

The province has moved to a new stage of its COVID-19 recovery, with Premier John Horgan announcing the move to Phase 3 last week.

It means residents are allowed to travel within the province as hotels, motels, resorts, spas, and RV parks look to reopen.

The film industry and select entertainment venues, such as movie theatres, have also received the go-ahead to resume business.

As the province moves ahead, officials are reminding the public that the risk of infection remains.

British Columbia has seen a sustained rise in cases for the first time in months, with hospitalizations at their highest point since June 7 and the five-day rolling average of new cases the highest since May 17.

Officials though are confident about entering Phase 3 as B.C. had reduced positive cases to such a low point before opening things up, there's more room for error.

As of Friday, B.C. had five long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility with active outbreaks.

Keep pandemic hygiene

Residents are asked to maintain their COVID-19 health practices, including physical distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing a mask when distancing isn't possible.

Horgan also reminded the public to keep social circles small, saying this summer is not the time for "large family gatherings and big parties."

"Although we are going to have a summer that's better than what we thought a few months ago, this is not a return to normal," the premier said Wednesday at a news conference.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Canada had 103,250 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,570.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

