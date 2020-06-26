THE LATEST:

B.C. health officials will provide an update at 9 a.m. PT on how COVID-19 has impacted First Nations communities in B.C.

20 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Wednesday, including a public school teacher in the Fraser Health region

B.C. has had 2,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, 170 of them are still active

The province has extended the timeline for temporary layoffs; the new provisions expire Aug. 30

B.C. has entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan which allows B.C. residents to travel within the province "respectfully and safely"

The Vancouver Canucks confirmed that Vancouver is out of the running as a hub city for the NHL

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update at 9 a.m. PT on how COVID-19 has impacted First Nations communities in B.C.

Henry will be joined by Dr. Shannon McDonald, acting chief medical officer for the First Nations Health Authority. CBC News will live-stream the update.

The presentation was originally slated for last Friday, but was abruptly cancelled.

B.C. Health Minster Adrian Dix instead held an impromptu news conference, where he announced the province is investigating allegations that health-care staff in emergency rooms played a "game" to guess the blood-alcohol level of Indigenous patients.

Officials have described the behaviour as an overt example of widespread, deep-rooted racism in health care.

The government has appointed Mary-Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a former judge and longtime children's advocate in B.C., to investigate the claims and make recommendations to the province.

Public school teacher diagnosed

The province is also set to release a written statement at 3 p.m. PT with the latest COVID-19 case numbers.

Henry announced 20 new confirmed cases on Thursday, including a public school teacher in the Fraser Health region.

Henry said the teacher was exposed through a social interaction and linked to a known case. All the teacher's contacts have been notified and no students have been exposed, she said.

It's the second COVID-19 case linked to schools since the province resumed in-class instruction June 1.

"We anticipated and planned for this potential," Henry said, noting that health officials are monitoring the situation very closely.

A total of 2,869 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the province.

She says 170 of those cases are still considered active. There are currently 15 people in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Henry also announced that two more people have died. They were both in long-term care.

Vancouver won't be a hub city for NHL

Vancouver is out of the running as a hub for the NHL's return.

The Vancouver Canucks confirmed the decision in a tweet on Thursday. It means Toronto and Edmonton are the lone Canadian cities remaining in contention to host the NHL's Stanley Cup tournament.

Under B.C.'s plan, a team would have stayed in one hotel and travelled together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation. Each team would also be responsible for any COVID-19 testing and agree not to interact with the public during a 14-day isolation period.

Premier John Horgan said he was disappointed by the news, but wouldn't bend public health rules for the NHL.

Dr. Henry echoed those sentiments at a news conference before the team made its announcement, saying public health was her main focus.

Henry said her direction to the hockey league was that if positive cases arose, it could mean suspending part of the series.

Dix told a news conference that B.C.'s hard line on rules to protect people from getting the novel coronavirus is the reason Vancouver should be a hub city.

He said he supported the idea of hockey being played again in Vancouver, but as minister of health he noted the rules that have contained the spread of COVID-19 apply to all.

Extended temporary layoffs

The province extended temporary layoff times Thursday to a maximum of 24 weeks, expiring Aug. 30.

Until recently, any layoffs longer than 13 weeks in any 20-week period were considered to be permanent and the employer would have to provide a notice of termination and pay any required severance.

On May 4, the government extended this period to 16 weeks if the employer and employee could come to an agreement.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labour said Thursday's extension will align with the extended federal Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

"This extension will provide even more certainty and flexibility," Minister of Labour Harry Bains said in a statement.

"This will also give additional time to ensure that employers and workers are able to craft agreements if there is a need to further extend temporary layoffs, while still protecting workers' rights to compensation for length of service."

The opposition Liberals had called for the temporary layoff provisions to be extended once the legislature returned, to save jobs and help businesses facing severance costs.

Lessons learned

B.C.'s Ministry of Education said schools learned a few lessons of their own in June when students returned to classes on a largely part-time basis.

In a statement, the ministry said those experiences will help shape what the next school year, beginning in September, will look like.

A steering committee of teachers, parents, First Nations, support staff, principals and vice-principals, school boards and trustees and public health representatives will discuss best practices and find solutions to problems, the ministry said.

The ministry says the hope is to increase the number of students attending classes safely, using a five-stage approach informed by health guidelines, "allowing schools to respond quickly in the event of a second wave."

The ministry said the June restart saw almost 200,000 students return to classrooms.

Phase 3 begins

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the province has entered Phase 3 of its restart plan, further easing restrictions ahead of Canada Day.

The latest guidelines allow B.C. residents to travel responsibly within the province and for many tourism-related businesses to reopen under the guidance of the provincial health officer and WorkSafeBC, including hotels, resorts, spas and RV parks.

The film industry and select entertainment venues, such as movie theatres, are also getting the go-ahead.

As the province moves ahead with its Phase 3 restart, officials are reminding the public that the risk of infection still persists.

Residents are asked to maintain their COVID-19 health practices, including physical distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing a mask when distancing isn't possible.

Horgan also reminded the public to keep their social circles small, saying this summer is not the time for "large family gatherings and big parties."

"Although we are going to have a summer that's better than what we thought a few months ago, this is not a return to normal," said the premier.

READ MORE:

Top COVID-19 stories today

B.C. extends layoff provisions until end of August, but some workers say further protections needed.

After mid-season cancellation, B.C. film and TV industry wants to start rolling again.

Playland returns to the PNE, along with a Canada Day celebration made for cars.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 10 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Canada had 102,622 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,551.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca