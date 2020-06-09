What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for June 25, 2020

THE LATEST:

The next update from B.C. health officials is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT.

B.C. has entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan.

Hotels, resorts, parks, the film industry and select entertainment venues can now reopen.

The transition also allows B.C. residents to travel within the province "respectfully and safely."

B.C.'s Housing Ministry has lifted a moratorium on residential tenancy evictions for reasons other than non-payment

14 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

B.C. has had 2,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

The next update on COVID-19 in B.C. will take place at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

While there was no news conference on Wednesday, a written statement confirmed 14 new cases, along with one additional death.

Premier John Horgan also announced the province has entered Phase 3 of its restart plan — further easing restrictions ahead of Canada Day.

The latest guidelines allow B.C. residents to travel responsibly within the province and for many tourism-related businesses to reopen under the guidance of the provincial health officer and WorkSafeBC, including hotels, resorts, spas and RV parks.

The film industry and select entertainment venues, such as movie theatres, are also getting the go-ahead.

As the province moves ahead with its Phase 3 restart, officials are reminding the public that the risk of infection still persists.

Residents are asked to maintain their COVID-19 health practices, including physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and wearing a mask when distancing isn't possible.

Horgan also reminded the public to keep their social circles small, saying this summer is not the time for "large family gatherings and big parties."

"Although we are going to have a summer that's better than what we thought a few months ago, this is not a return to normal." said the premier..

READ MORE:

Top COVID-19 stories today

Here's what to expect in B.C. as we enter Phase 3 of restarting the economy.

Whistler prepares for tourists as B.C. moves to Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

Public safety minister made unlawful orders during pandemic, says report from B.C. ombudsperson.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Canada had 102,241 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,498.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca