What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for June 24, 2020

The latest modelling out of B.C. shows contacts are currently around 65 per cent of normal.

13 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

B.C. has had 2,835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

170 people have died in B.C.

16 people are in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

2,491 people have recovered from their illness.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday there were 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number to 2,835. There was one additional death, bringing the total to 170.

Henry also revealed that the latest round of epidemiological modelling shows person-to-person contacts in B.C. are now at 65 per cent of normal, which is near the threshold for a potential rebound in new cases.

Previously, the province said it could go up to 60 per cent of normal contact rates while keeping a lid on the number of new cases.

B.C. is currently maintaining a fine balance when it comes to increasing the number of connections without seeing a dramatic increase in the number of people becoming infected, says Henry.

New modelling also shows that B.C.'s reproductive number — representing the number of people one case will infect — has dropped from just under three in March, to one.

The modelling shows that so far, strong contact tracing has provided a buffer against a surge in new cases. For contact tracing to remain effective, physical distancing measures must remain in place.

Citing a research paper written in the Netherlands, Henry said there is a growing accumulation of evidence that while children can sometimes pass the virus on to each other and adults, they are far more likely to become infected from the adults they are closest to.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is working to develop a method to test wastewater for COVID-19, which Henry says could become an early detection tool. Some testing has already been done in Vancouver facilities, with no positive results, indicating a low level of transmission.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Canada had 101,963 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,480.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

