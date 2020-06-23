What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for June 23, 2020

THE LATEST:

32 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday.

One more person has died since Friday, when the last update was provided.

B.C. has had 2,822 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

169 people have died, 182 cases are still active.

14 people are in hospital, including six in intensive care.

2,471 people have recovered from their illness.

B.C.'s latest epidemiological modelling on COVID-19 will be announced in a news conference at 3 p.m.

On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in B.C. over the weekend, along with one more death.

B.C. health officials say, in total, 2,822 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C. and 169 people have died. However, 2,471 people have recovered from their illness. Fourteen patients were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including six in intensive care.

Henry said the province must proceed with caution as it continues the gradual process of reopening, which includes the easing of restrictions on non-essential travel.

People with loved ones living in long-term care homes in B.C. could be allowed to visit at some point in the next few weeks.

READ MORE:

Top COVID-19 stories today

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Monday evening, Canada had 101,637 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with the majority in Quebec and Ontario. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial information, regional health data and CBC's reporting stood at 8,480.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca