What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for June 22, 2020

Provincial officials will update COVID-19 numbers in B.C. at 3 p.m. PT.

The last update came on Friday.

B.C. has had 2,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

168 people have died.

10 people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

2,425 people have recovered from their illness.

There are now more than 100,000 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

Friday marked 13 days with just one death from the novel coronavirus, providing further evidence that B.C. has managed to flatten the curve of infection.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Ministry Adrian Dix will update numbers at a news conference from Victoria at 3 p.m. PT Monday, the first update since Friday.

While the numbers in British Columbia continue to be encouraging, Canada passed a grim milestone on Thursday, when the number of confirmed and presumptive cases across the country surpassed 100,000.

On Sunday that number had risen to 101,337.

On Friday B.C.'s Ministry of Health announced that 2,783 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, and 168 people have died. However, 2,425 people have recovered from their illness. Ten patients were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including five in intensive care.

At the time there were 190 known active cases in B.C.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Canada had 101,337 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 63,886 considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,471.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

