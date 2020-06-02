THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT

To date, there have been 2,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

165 people have died.

32 people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

There are 224 active cases of the virus across B.C.

As B.C. marks two weeks since businesses began reopening and people started expanding their social circles, health officials are waiting to see if there's been a spike in COVID-19 infections.

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said he's seeing mostly positive signs since Phase 2 of the province's pandemic response began May 19, with British Columbians continuing their commitment to physical distancing.

"People, at least in our neighbourhood, have been very thoughtful and very caring," the Vancouver MLA said.

But he and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also reminded members of the public that the novel coronavirus is still spreading through communities. They urged those participating in protests, such as the one recently against racism and police violence, to take precautions to protect those around them, by wearing masks, keeping a physical distance and monitoring for symptoms after the event.

As of Monday, B.C. has had 2,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 165 people who have died. There are currently 224 active cases across the province. A total of 32 people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

Also on Monday, Finance Minister Carole James made a new order to protect small businesses from eviction if they are unable to make rent. James said landlords who are eligible but choose not to apply for the federal Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program will not be able to evict their business tenants for unpaid rent.

READ MORE:

Top COVID-19 stories today

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7:30 p.m. PT Monday there were 91,705 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,386.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca