What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for June 19, 2020

Friday's daily update will come in the form of a written statement around 3 p.m. PT.

B.C. has had 2,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

168 people have died but t here have been no new deaths from COVID-19 since last Friday.

190 cases are still active.

10 people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

2,425 people have recovered from their illness.

There are now more than 100,000 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

Health officials are set to reveal new details Friday morning about how COVID-19 has affected First Nations communities in B.C.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be speaking to the public at 9:30 a.m., alongside Dr. Shannon McDonald, acting chief medical officer for the First Nations Health Authority.

The last 12 days have seen just one death from the novel coronavirus, providing further evidence that B.C. has managed to flatten the curve of infection.

To date, 2,783 cases have been confirmed, 168 people have died and 2,425 people have recovered from their illness. As of Thursday, 10 patients are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including five in intensive care.

The are currently 190 known active cases in B.C.

While the numbers in British Columbia continue to be encouraging, Canada passed a grim milestone on Thursday, when the number of confirmed and presumptive cases across the country surpassed 100,000.

Top COVID-19 stories today

A staff member at an independent school in the Fraser Health region has tested positive for COVID-19.

B.C. is closing its portion of Peace Arch Park on the U.S.-Canada border, saying a "significant" increase in the number of visitors over the last month has created public safety concerns.

Dix and Henry seemed to temper expectations for the return of live spectator sports in the fall, making the case that there's a good reason for limits on the size of gatherings.

More than 100 individuals and organizations involved in the wellbeing of B.C. children are calling on the province to create a new task force to help kids and families cope with the long-term effects of the pandemic.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 9:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, Canada had 100,220 confirmed coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,352.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

