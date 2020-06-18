What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for June 18, 2020

THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT.

There have been no new deaths from COVID-19 since last Friday.

B.C. has had 2,775 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

168 people have died.

185 cases are still active.

11 people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

2,422 people have recovered from their illness.

The province is consulting the public on how to spend $1.5 billion in stimulus funding.

Two recent outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities have now been linked to a small hospital in the Fraser Valley.

Outbreaks at Tabor Home in Abbotsford and Maple Hill in Langley are both connected to the outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital, news that B.C. health officials have described as "very concerning."

The small hospital is now closed to everything but emergency or urgent visits, while public health workers respond to transmission of the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, B.C. announced 19 new confirmed cases of the virus, but no new deaths — marking five straight days without a COVID-related fatality.

There are now 185 active cases of the virus, out of 2,775 confirmed cases to date. A total of 168 people have died of their illness.

Eleven patients remain in hospital as of Wednesday afternoon, including five in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday that the province is holding public consultations on how to spend $1.5 billion set aside to kick-start the economy in the aftermath of the pandemic.

He also said he's hopeful the province will be able to enter Phase 3 of its reopening plan next week.

Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. PT, there were 99,853 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,307.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

