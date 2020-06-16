What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for June 16, 2020

THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT.

B.C. has had 2,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

168 people have died of the novel coronavirus.

182 cases are still active.

13 people are in hospital, including four in intensive care.

2,395 people have recovered from their illness.

Health officials say the transition into the next phase of B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic response will be gradual to make sure transmission doesn't spike.

During her daily briefing on Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said precautions must still be taken because the virus will continue to circulate in communities for months to come.

"In many parts of our province where we haven't had new cases in a long time. It might feel like we're back to normal," Henry said Monday.

"It is easy sometimes when we're in the place that we're in to think the pandemic is over."

Several workers at a high-profile company say they were pressured into giving up paid vacation days, then told to lie about it on their timecards — or risk job losses during the height of the pandemic.

Vancouver's 153 playing fields will once again be available for bookings starting July 1, allowing sports teams and child-care programs to reserve facilities for modified training, camps and play.

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps resumed full team training Monday ahead of next month's MLS is Back tournament.

Canada's beleaguered airline industry is taking cautious steps to restart operations after travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic grounded much of the sector.

Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Monday at 7:30 p.m. PT, there were 99,147 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,227.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca