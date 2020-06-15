THE LATEST:

Officials in B.C. will provide the latest details on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Monday at 3 p.m.

The last update came Friday when officials announced one new death after the province marked six consecutive days without a fatality linked to coronavirus.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say they have been closely monitoring infections as the province rolls out COVID-19 restart plans, which have allowed an array of restaurants and personal service establishments to reopen.

They said newly enhanced guidance for restaurants and pubs is also available from WorkSafeBC to adjust for small clusters of new cases as employees spend more time together.

The province also said a safe number of patrons is highly dependent on the amount of space within each location, not the restaurant capacity.

On Thursday Henry said operators will no longer be limited to serving 50 per cent of their normal capacity.

As of Friday, 168 people have died from COVID-19 in the province, while there have been 2,709 confirmed cases. 12 people were in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.

As cases wane, the Ministry of Health has pulled back on briefings from Henry and Dix.

They are now happening on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week. The ministry has been releasing a statement update on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Updates have not been provided on weekends.

