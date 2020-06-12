THE LATEST:

Friday's daily COVID-19 update will come in a press release around 3 p.m. PT.

The total number of confirmed cases in B.C. is 2,694.

183 cases are still active.

Thursday marked six days in a row with no COVID-19-related deaths.

167 people have died of the novel coronavirus to date.

13 people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

2,334 people have recovered from their illness.

B.C. is easing up on restrictions on restaurants as the curve of COVID-19 infection continues to flatten.

On Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said operators will no longer be limited to serving 50 per cent of their normal capacity. A modified public health order requires restaurants to determine how many people they can serve while still maintaining a two-metre distance between groups.

Meanwhile, the province has now recorded six straight days without a death from COVID-19, leaving the total to date at 167.

As of Thursday, 2,694 people have had confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus, including 183 cases that are still active. Thirteen people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

There are now five active outbreaks in long-term care.

While B.C. has had some success keeping the virus under control, the province's other public health emergency is only getting worse, four years in.

May 2020 was the worst month on record for suspected drug overdose deaths, with 170 — more people than the number who have died in the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 10 p.m. PT on Thursday, there were 97,530 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada. A CBC tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,050.

