THE LATEST:

There are 2,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. as of Tuesday.

183 cases are still active.

167 people have died.

16 people are in hospital, including four in intensive care.

2,319 people have recovered.

Four days have now passed without any recorded deaths from COVID-19 in B.C., but Dr. Bonnie Henry says it's important to remain cautious while transmission is still increasing globally.

"The global case count continues to rise and many regions are facing a resurgence in cases. Just yesterday was the highest single day for new cases globally. This is concerning for all of us," the provincial health officer said Tuesday.

"We need to watch closely what is happening globally and in B.C., and we need to do all we can to protect our communities and our province."

To date, 167 people have died from infection with the novel coronavirus. A total of 2,669 cases have been confirmed, but just 183 are still active.

As of Tuesday, 16 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

READ MORE:

Top COVID-19 stories today

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, there were 96,653 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,952.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca