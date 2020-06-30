THE LATEST:

Provincial officials will provide an update on COVID-19 numbers Monday at 3 p.m.

13 new cases were announced Friday.

There have been 2,947 positive cases in B.C. since the pandemic started.

No new deaths were announced Friday.

177 British Columbians have died because of COVID-19 as of July 3.

Over the weekend, Providence Health Care announced three new deaths at Holy Family Hospital.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on COVID-19 numbers in B.C. during a briefing from Victoria at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Since the last update three days ago, more deaths were announced at a long-term care facility in Vancouver.

Officials with Providence Health Care said three more residents have died at Holy Family Hospital, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to eight since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Holy Family was announced on June 9. To date, 42 residents and 24 staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Holy Family Hospital is one of three long-term care or assisted-living facilities currently dealing with active COVID-19 outbreaks. There is also an outbreak at one acute care facility.

Friday, Henry announced 162 active cases in the province, with a total of 2,947 positive cases since the pandemic began.

READ MORE:

Top COVID-19 stories today

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Canada had 105,536 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,728.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca