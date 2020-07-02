THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update at 3 p.m. PT.

To date, B.C. has had 2,916 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 174 people have died.

2,590 people have recovered from their illness.

18 people are in hospital, including four in the ICU.

Restrictions on visitors to long-term care homes are being eased.

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended until the end of July.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT. No new numbers were released yesterday, owing to the Canada Day public holiday.

The holiday was low key compared with previous years, with physical distancing measures meaning fewer public gatherings for fireworks. The Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver claimed to hold the only Canada Day parade in the country with a drive-thru tour of the grounds featuring food and special performances.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent a special message to B.C.'s health-care workers to thank them for their dedication and hard work.

To date, a total of 2,916 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C., including 174 people who have died. There are 152 active cases of the virus in B.C. Eighteen people are in hospital, including four in intensive care.

READ MORE:

Top COVID-19 stories today

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province has stopped short of mandating the use of non-medical masks out of concern for those who would have difficulty wearing one, but strongly recommends wearing one.

Families expressed relief at relaxed visitation rules at long-term care facilities across the province.

Reopening the Canada-U.S. border will be a long, piecemeal process, with some suspecting the border could remain closed for more than another year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a Zoom call with health-care workers at a hospital in British Columbia as a way to mark Canada Day, thanking front-line staff for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 5:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Canada had 104,271 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,663.

The restriction on non-essential travellers from the U.S. was extended on Tuesday for another month, until the end of July. But experts say the re-opening of the Canada-U.S. border to its previous level could be a long and winding process.

Under this order, essential workers, such as truckers and health workers, are allowed to cross the border.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca