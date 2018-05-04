THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to give a COVID-19 update at noon PT.

Henry has made an order banning all public gatherings of more than 250 people.

Canada's top doctor has advised every Canadian to cancel all travel outside of the country, in line with provincial recommendations in B.C.

There are now 64 cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Organizers have cancelled the annual BMO Vancouver Marathon.

Universities are making the move to online classes to prevent disease spread.

B.C. courts have cancelled all jury selections.

​​​​​​What you need to know today

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to provide an update on the novel coronavirus at noon PT in Vancouver.

The update comes after a week that saw more than two dozen new cases in B.C., three sickened employees at a North Vancouver hospital, another care home outbreak, a delayed cruise ship season, extensive travel advisories locally and internationally, as well as the prime minister and his wife going into isolation after the latter tested positive for the disease.

On Friday, Henry officially banned all gatherings of more than 250 people. The news was followed by the cancellation of the annual BMO Vancouver Marathon, which attracted more than 18,000 people to the city last year, just the latest in a long list of events to be nixed this week.

B.C.'s major universities are now making the switch to online classes for the rest of the term, and B.C. Supreme Court has cancelled all jury selections until the end of May.

Earlier in the week, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Canadians have been advised to cancel all non-essential travel outside of the country. Anyone who travels abroad is asked to self-isolate for 14 days when they return. The House of Commons has also been suspended for at least five weeks as politicians from all parties agreed to avoid a large gathering.

Health-care officials have asked residents to start social distancing — not getting closer to other people, aside from what is necessary — to lessen the chance of the novel coronavirus spreading through large groups at once. It is a prudent reminder for those considering socializing this weekend.

Cases in B.C.

B.C. has now identified a total of 64 COVID-19 patients, including one man in his 80s who died. Six people have recovered fully.

Henry, the health officer, announced 11 new cases on Friday.

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

In Canada, public health officials have reported more than 197 confirmed or presumptive cases.

79 confirmed cases in Ontario; with five cases resolved.

29 confirmed cases in Alberta.

17 confirmed cases in Quebec.

One confirmed in New Brunswick.

One confirmed and three presumptive cases in Manitoba.

Two presumptive cases in Saskatchewan.

One confirmed case among Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has been assessing risk as the global outbreak progresses, has said the risk remains low in Canada.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What about testing? The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) says testing is currently available for people who have a history of travel to regions affected by COVID-19 and symptoms typical of an infection. Affected areas include Mainland China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. To find out if you can be tested, contact your health-care provider or call HealthLink BC at 811 to talk to a nurse and get advice. Stay away from others and do not visit a health-care provider without calling ahead. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

