British Columbians are asked to avoid all non-essential travel outside the country, including to the U.S.

Health officials recommend cancelling gatherings of more than 250 people.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Thursday; 53 total across B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the illness.

​​​​​​What you need to know today

Thursday brought some of the widest-reaching measures from provincial health officials looking to slow the spread of COVID-19. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has asked British Columbians to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada. Any B.C. resident who does leave the country is asked to self-isolate for 14 days when they return.

Henry also recommended cancelling any gatherings that would bring than 250 people together. Health-care officials have asked residents to start social distancing — not getting closer to other people, aside from what is necessary — to lessen the chance of the novel coronavirus spreading through large groups at once.

Faith leaders have been told to keep their services to fewer than 1,000 people and limit physical conduct. The Canadian Council of Imams and the Muslim Medical Association of Canada recommended Friday that services be suspended indefinitely, including today.

No extended spring break at this time

Many school districts across B.C. will begin their two-week spring break on Friday. B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday the ministry has not considered extending spring break due to COVID-19 because risk in schools remains low. He did, however, say the break's arrival is well timed.

Later Thursday, Henry confirmed health officials are not recommending schools be closed at this time.

"Sometimes the impacts of closing schools, particularly abruptly, can cause a lot of societal disruption and economic impact," she said during a news conference.

Many parents in B.C. were calling for schools to be shut down, particularly after the Ontario government announced it is closing all its publicly funded schools for two weeks following spring break to slow the spread of the virus.

B.C. Education Min. Rob Fleming says the ministry hasn't considered extending spring break due to COVID-19 because risk in schools remains low. But says the break's arrival is well timed.

Prime Minister's wife tests positive

Late Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation and feeling well, with mild symptoms.

The prime minister said he was in good health with no symptoms, but will stay in isolation for 14 days and hold meetings by telephone or videoconferencing at the advice of his doctor. The prime minister's office said Grégoire Trudeau began showing flu-like symptoms after returning from a trip to the United Kingdom.

Cases in B.C.

B.C. has now identified a total of 53 COVID-19 patients, including one man in his 80s who died. Six people have recovered.

Henry, the health officer, announced seven new cases on Thursday, including an outbreak at a second care home on Vancouver's North Shore. Three patients linked to Hollyburn House in West Vancouver: one is a resident in his 90s and the other two are health-care workers, who are also connected to an outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

The other new cases announced Thursday include three linked to travel to the U.K. or Egypt, and one apparent case of community transmission that is under investigation.

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

In Canada, public health officials have reported more than 150 confirmed or presumptive cases.

60 confirmed cases in Ontario; with five cases resolved.

23 confirmed cases in Alberta.

17 confirmed cases in Quebec.

One confirmed in New Brunswick.

Three presumptive cases in Manitoba.

One presumptive case in Saskatchewan.

One confirmed cases at at CFB Trenton.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has been assessing risk as the global outbreak progresses, has said the risk remains low in Canada.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said on Twitter that outbreak control measures are meant to slow the spread of the disease, reduce the impact on the health-care system and give hospitals time to prepare. That means that everyone needs to practise good hygiene and protect older people and those with weakened immune systems from exposure.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What about testing? The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) says testing is currently available for people who have a history of travel to regions affected by COVID-19 and symptoms typical of an infection. Affected areas include Mainland China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. To find out if you can be tested, contact your health-care provider or call HealthLink BC at 811 to talk to a nurse and get advice. Stay away from others and do not visit a health-care provider without calling ahead. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

