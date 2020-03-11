THE LATEST:

​​​​​​What you need to know today

Wednesday brought a flurry of news about the novel coronavirus, including the WHO's decision to declare a pandemic, as the number of people infected rose to more than 118,000 in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths. In the United States, President Donald Trump announced a European travel ban, along with financial relief for affected workers.

The pandemic showed signs of hurting the entertainment industry, as actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed they have tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting a movie in Australia. In Vancouver, production of the TV show Riverdale was suspended after someone on the set came into contact with a coronavirus patient.

And the NBA announced it is postponing all games after a Utah Jazz player was diagnosed with COVID-19.

46 cases in B.C.

B.C. has now identified a total of 46 COVID-19 patients, including one man in his 80s who died. Seven new cases were announced on Wednesday, including another two cases of community transmission

There are also two new cases connected to Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, where family members say they've had to step in to help look after residents because the ongoing outbreak has left the facility short-staffed.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is asking British Columbians to practise social distancing by not getting closer to others than what's necessary. Meanwhile, B.C. faith leaders have been told to keep their services to fewer than 1,000 people and limit physical conduct.

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

In Canada, public health officials have reported a total of 118 cases.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has been assessing risk as the global outbreak progresses, has said the risk is low in Canada.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said on Twitter that outbreak control measures are meant to slow the spread of the disease, reduce the impact on the health-care system and give hospitals time to prepare. That means that everyone needs to practise good hygiene and protect older people and those with weakened immune systems from exposure.