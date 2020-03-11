The latest:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That includes two more patients believed to have contracted the disease through community transmission — they don't have a recent history of travel and haven't had any contact with known infected people.

The new cases also include two health-care workers at Lynn Valley Care Centre, which has experienced an outbreak of novel coronavirus. The remaining three cases have been traced to travel overseas.

B.C. has now identified a total 39 COVID-19 patients, including one elderly man who has died.

Meanwhile, officials are bracing for the impact on B.C.'s health-care system and economy as the virus continues to spread.

Important reminders: B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low. Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

In Canada, public health officials have reported a total of 94 cases.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has been assessing risk as the global outbreak progresses, has said the risk is low in Canada.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said on Twitter that "people over 65 years of age and people with a weakened immune system or underlying medical condition are at a higher risk of developing severe disease." She advised that those more vulnerable people should avoid cruise ships, international conferences and other large indoor gatherings.