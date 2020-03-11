What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. on March 11, 2020
B.C. has now identified 39 cases of coronavirus infection, including 1 patient who died of the disease
The latest:
- Seven more people in B.C. have tested positive for the coronavirus, to a total of 39.
- Two of the new cases are health-care workers at a care home in North Vancouver.
- Nurses and doctors are preparing for the possibility that medical resources could be stretched thin.
- The B.C. Dental Hygienists Association is warning its members could be laid off, and dental visits cancelled, if a medical mask shortage continues to grow.
- Experts say organizers and attendees should make risk assessments and take precautions about upcoming social events here in B.C. and abroad.
- Premier John Horgan told the Surrey Board of Trade on Tuesday that the virus will affect the economy in the short-term.
What you need to know today
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That includes two more patients believed to have contracted the disease through community transmission — they don't have a recent history of travel and haven't had any contact with known infected people.
The new cases also include two health-care workers at Lynn Valley Care Centre, which has experienced an outbreak of novel coronavirus. The remaining three cases have been traced to travel overseas.
B.C. has now identified a total 39 COVID-19 patients, including one elderly man who has died.
Meanwhile, officials are bracing for the impact on B.C.'s health-care system and economy as the virus continues to spread.
- What you need to know if you live in B.C. and suspect you have COVID-19
- What we know (and don't know) about the coronavirus outbreak
- Information from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control
Important reminders:
B.C.'s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the risk of contracting coronavirus in B.C. communities remains low.
Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.
The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
In Canada, public health officials have reported a total of 94 cases.
- Ontario has reported 36 cases.
- Alberta has confirmed 14.
- Quebec has four confirmed and one presumptive case.
The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has been assessing risk as the global outbreak progresses, has said the risk is low in Canada.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said on Twitter that "people over 65 years of age and people with a weakened immune system or underlying medical condition are at a higher risk of developing severe disease." She advised that those more vulnerable people should avoid cruise ships, international conferences and other large indoor gatherings.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.