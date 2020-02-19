1st person with coronavirus in B.C. has fully recovered, provincial health officer says
Dr. Bonnie Henry gave an update on the virus in B.C. on Wednesday.
No new cases in B.C., Dr. Bonnie Henry says in update
The first person confirmed to have novel coronavirus in B.C. has now fully recovered and is no longer required to stay in isolation, according to B.C.'s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.