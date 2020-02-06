B.C. health official identifies 2 new presumptive cases of coronavirus
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says two new cases of presumptive coronavirus have been identified in B.C. The two new patients are a man and woman in their 30s. Both are connected to the original case in the Vancouver Coastal Health area.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says both are connected to 2nd presumptive case announced Tuesday
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says two new cases of presumptive coronavirus have been identified in B.C. The two new patients are a man and woman in their 30s.
Both are connected to the second presumptive case of coronavirus found in the Vancouver Coastal Health region that was announced on Tuesday.
More to come.