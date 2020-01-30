Coronavirus quiz: Do you know the answers to these 10 questions?

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern due to the new coronavirus. Here in B.C., officials have confirmed one case in the Vancouver area.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control put out a series of tweets on Thursday, in an effort to clear up some popular misconceptions about the virus. So CBC Reporter Rafferty Baker went out to see if people are getting the message.

Check out how people did on the quiz, then read the B.C. CDC's Twitter thread below.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control put out 10 tweets to clear up misconceptions about the coronavirus. CBC reporter Rafferty Baker turned the 10 facts into a quiz to test public awareness of the issue. 3:29

1/11 There are several misconceptions on social media currently around how <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirus</a> is transmitted. Please allow us to clear it up. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019nCoV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019nCoV</a> —@CDCofBC

2/11 Receptors for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirus</a> are deep in a person’s lungs – a person must inhale enough of the virus that it can actually bind to those receptors deep in the lungs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019nCoV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019nCoV</a> —@CDCofBC

3/11 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coronavirus</a> is transmitted via larger droplets that fall quickly out of the air (for example, after a sneeze). This virus is not airborne. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019nCoV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019nCoV</a> —@CDCofBC

4/11 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coronavirus</a> is not something that people can get from casual contact. A person must be in close contact (within 2 metres) with somebody to be able to inhale those droplets if a person coughs or sneezes without cover, in front of them. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019nCoV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019nCoV</a> —@CDCofBC

5/11 The droplets can fall to the ground after a sneeze and a person can touch them with their hands. The risk of transmission is low in this case, as those droplets must be of significant enough quantity to make it to the receptors in a person’s lungs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirus</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019nCoV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019nCoV</a> —@CDCofBC

6/11 If a person has touched something that has droplets on it with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirus</a> in it, as long as they clean their hands before touching their face or your mouth, they are not at risk of getting that virus in their body. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019nCoV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019nCoV</a> —@CDCofBC

7/11 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coronavirus</a> is not something that comes in through the skin. This virus is remitted through large droplets that are breathed deep into a person’s lungs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019nCoV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019nCoV</a> —@CDCofBC

8/11 Regarding wearing masks – masks should be used by sick people to prevent transmission to other people. A mask will help keep a person’s droplets in. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019nCoV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019nCoV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirus</a> —@CDCofBC

9/11 It may be less effective to wear a mask in the community when a person is not sick themselves. Masks may give a person a false sense of security & are likely to increase the number of times a person will touch their own face – to adjust the mask, etc. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019nCoV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019nCoV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirus</a> —@CDCofBC

10/11 The most important thing that a person can do to prevent themselves from getting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirus</a> is to wash their hands regularly and avoid touching their face. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019nCoV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019nCoV</a> —@CDCofBC