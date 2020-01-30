Skip to Main Content
British Columbia·Video

Coronavirus quiz: Do you know the answers to these 10 questions?

CBC's Rafferty Baker quizzed people in Vancouver on their coronavirus knowledge

CBC News ·
The 2019 coronavirus, identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Ga., on Wednesday. (Alissa Eckert/MS;/Dan Higgins/MAM/CDC/Reuters)

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern due to the new coronavirus. Here in B.C., officials have confirmed one case in the Vancouver area.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control put out a series of tweets on Thursday, in an effort to clear up some popular misconceptions about the virus. So CBC Reporter Rafferty Baker went out to see if people are getting the message.

Check out how people did on the quiz, then read the B.C. CDC's Twitter thread below.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control put out 10 tweets to clear up misconceptions about the coronavirus. CBC reporter Rafferty Baker turned the 10 facts into a quiz to test public awareness of the issue. 3:29
