Health minister, Vancouver mayor counter 'rampant' spread of coronavirus misinformation as businesses suffer
Some restaurants have reported 70% drop in business since outbreak, mayor says after Chinatown round-table
Misinformation around the novel coronavirus is stigmatizing Chinese-Canadians and having negative consequences on their Vancouver businesses, Canada's health minister says.
Patty Hajdu made the statements in the city's Chinatown after participating in a round-table discussion with members of the Chinese-Canadian community, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Mayor Kennedy Stewart.
"The nature of our conversation was about the impact COVID-19, the coronavirus outbreak, is having on their business, their organizations, and the fear and misinformation that is rampant online," said Hajdu.
According to Stewart, some restaurants have reported a 70 per cent drop in business since the news of the outbreak became public.
"We're here to support business in the local community who are suffering mostly because of misinformation," said Stewart.
"We're encouraging people to continue on with their regular business, to enjoy all the great food and services that are offered here in Chinatown and other Chinese communities because at this stage we consider everything to be safe," he said.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu gives an update on repatriating Canadians on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is currently under quarantine:
So far, the virus has killed more than 1,770 people and infected more than 71,000, mostly in mainland China. Eight Canadians have been diagnosed with coronavirus. None have died.
Hajdu said one of the challenges of countering misinformation around coronavirus is how prevalent it is and how quickly it spreads on social media.
"We just need to continue to remind Canadians to go to the sources where there is credible information," she said.
