Richmond care-home worker, 'a friend and colleague,' dies from COVID-19

The Richmond Society for Community Living has confirmed one of its employees has died from COVID-19.

The society was informed of the death of Warlito Valdez over the weekend, acting executive director Shannon Crofton said in an email.

"We learned from an extended family member about Warlito's death. We were shocked and saddened," Crofton wrote.

"We grieve the loss of a friend and colleague; RSCL has reached out to Warlito's family to arrange for any support that we may offer during this difficult time."

Crofton said Valdez was a residential support worker who provided frontline support to people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

"We became aware that he tested positive to COVID-19 following exposure through the incredibly important work he was doing," she wrote.

The society has had pandemic control policies in place since early March, she added, and is following the recommendations of health authorities to protect staff and clients.

Still, maintaining physical distancing while providing front-line support is "challenging."

Crofton said the society has been in contact daily with staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and has offered supports like grocery delivery.

RSCL provides services for people with developmental disabilities, according to its website. Those services include preschooling, skills training and residential care homes for adults.

