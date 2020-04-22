Lovers date from opposite sides of U.S.-Canada border
Loved ones cut off by closed border meeting along Zero Avenue at south edge of B.C.
These days, romance for Jan Collins and Graham H. Robins is a bit like a Johnny Cash song: they walk the line.
In this case, the line is the U.S.-Canada border which is keeping 71-year-old Collins — who lives in Abbotsford, B.C. — apart from her boyfriend, Robins — who lives on Lake Samish, Wash.
The border has been closed to non-essential travel for over a month and anyone crossing the border is required to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
"You can't even hug each other," Collins said. "It's so frustrating, especially at our age. You go this far in life and you can't even have a relationship with your significant other."
But the two of them found a way to be together on Sunday going on a date, physically distanced by Zero Avenue, the road running along the border.
They grabbed chairs, parked their cars on opposite sides of the border and were able to talk and be together for the first time in weeks.
They weren't alone, either. As they enjoyed each others' company, they saw that other families kept apart by the pandemic had had the same idea.
Apart for weeks
Collins and Robins were last together in early March. They had just spent almost three months in Mexico, where they own a home.
Robins returned to Lake Samish and Collins returned to Abbotsford and self-isolated for the required 14 days.
During that time, the border was ordered closed. Their normal routine of frequent visits with each other was finished
"When it comes to weekends, I lose track of what day it is, because there's no plans to see her," Robins said.
They had joked about meeting up at the border, Robins said, but decided to go for it after Collins saw people trying it while she was driving to White Rock.
"It's like being on the phone, but you're in person," Robins said of when he saw families talking to each other from opposite sides for the first time. "It was interesting. Quite different than normal."
'It's just going to play its course'
Collins said it's hard to think about how the pandemic has taken away their freedom to be together whenever they want.
Robins says he follows COVID-19 news closely and is optimistic that signs of progress in stopping the disease's spread could have the two of them back together sooner rather than later.
"If I thought crying or getting mad could make it stop, I'd do that. But it's not going to," he said.
"It's just going to play its course."
Until then, they plan to keep meeting just across the line.
If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.