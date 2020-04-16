East Vancouver Superstore employee registers a presumptive positive on COVID-19 test

An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in East Vancouver has registered a presumptive positive on a test for COVID-19.

In an emailed statement, Superstore owner Loblaws said the employee has not been in the store at the intersection of Rupert Street and Grandview Highway since April 9 but the company is notifying recent customers "out of an abundance of caution."

The company said it has taken other precautions as well, including closing the store for deep cleaning and sanitization. The store has since reopened.

Loblaws said it has contacted public health authorities to investigate the employee's recent shifts and direct contacts and has told potentially exposed co-workers of the employee to stay home and self isolate.

"We take your safety and the safety of our team very seriously," Loblaws said in the statement.

"We will work with the local public health team on any further directions and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information."

Loblaws' statement did not say how the employee might have contracted COVID-19, what type of job the employee had or what the employee's current condition is.

Store safety a broader concern

Safety for grocery store shoppers and workers during the coronavirus pandemic has been an issue. In B.C., grocery stores are considered essential services during the pandemic.

Some stores have added additional safety measures like plexiglass shields to keep customers separated from cashiers but workers have said customers sometimes don't keep appropriate physical distances from store staff or fellow shoppers.

Four major Canadian grocery chains have brought in wage increases for employees during the coronavirus crisis.

The B.C. Health Ministry has created strict guidelines for grocery stores to take to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Loblaws, in its statement, said it has physical distancing and disinfection policies in place at its stores during the pandemic.