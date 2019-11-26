B.C. K-12 schools suspended indefinitely

B.C. elementary and secondary schools will remain closed indefinitely.

"The difficult decision has been made to suspend K-12 learning at this time," said Premier John Horgan at a media conference in Victoria.

Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on coronavirus.

Most of B.C.'s 550,000 students are currently on spring break until March 30.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said plans to return to classes would be discussed at a later date.

"As the global pandemic of COVID-19 is evolving quickly and is having a growing impact in B.C., we have to take action today to protect our students and staff and keep our schools safe." he said.

According to Fleming, a small number of independent and public schools not already on spring break have been told to suspend classes immediately.

Regardless of what happens in the next months, he said all students will receive a final mark.

"All students on track to move to the next grade in the fall will do so. Grade 10 and 11 students, graduation assessments will be postponed," he said.

"I know that parents of students in Grade 12 will have unique concerns. Every student eligible to graduate Grade 12 this year will graduate."

The province plans to keep a number of school daycares open to provide childcare for essential workers, but Horgan warned parents should be ready to make changes quickly.

"Parents and guardians are asked to talk to their children," said Fleming. "Let kids know that [these] measures are designed to best protect them and to protect the people most vulnerable to COVID-19," said Fleming.

More to come.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.