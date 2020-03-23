B.C. launches app for coronavirus info, news
App available for iOS and Android devices
B.C.'s Ministry of Health has released a new app for information and alerts on the coronavirus pandemic.
The free BC COVID-19 Support app includes:
- A self-check tool.
- Lists of recommendations from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
- Guides on handwashing and social, or physical, distancing.
- Basic information about COVID-19.
The app also includes information about COVID-19 in B.C. including confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries.
Health Minister Adrian Dix tweeted an announcement Monday about the B.C. COVID-19 Support app.
Our online <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid19</a> self-assessment tool has been accessed more than 1.5 million times in the last week. Today we are making self-assessment even easier with a new app for your smart phone at: <a href="https://t.co/GZUWMWwvZM">https://t.co/GZUWMWwvZM</a>—@adriandix
The app is available for iOS and Android devices.
