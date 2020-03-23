Skip to Main Content
B.C. launches app for coronavirus info, news
B.C. launches app for coronavirus info, news

The free B.C. COVID-19 Support app includes a self-check tool; lists of recommendations from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control; guides on handwashing and social, or physical, distancing; and basics on the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

App available for iOS and Android devices

The B.C. COVID-19 Support app includes information, updates and a self-check questionnaire. (Liam Britten/CBC)

B.C.'s Ministry of Health has released a new app for information and alerts on the coronavirus pandemic.

The free BC COVID-19 Support app includes:

  • A self-check tool.
  • Lists of recommendations from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
  • Guides on handwashing and social, or physical, distancing.
  • Basic information about COVID-19.

The app also includes information about COVID-19 in B.C. including confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries.

Health Minister Adrian Dix tweeted an announcement Monday about the B.C. COVID-19 Support app. 

The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

