B.C. launches app for coronavirus info, news

B.C.'s Ministry of Health has released a new app for information and alerts on the coronavirus pandemic.

The free BC COVID-19 Support app includes:

A self-check tool.

Lists of recommendations from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Guides on handwashing and social, or physical, distancing.

Basic information about COVID-19.

The app also includes information about COVID-19 in B.C. including confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries.

Health Minister Adrian Dix tweeted an announcement Monday about the B.C. COVID-19 Support app.

Our online <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid19</a> self-assessment tool has been accessed more than 1.5 million times in the last week. Today we are making self-assessment even easier with a new app for your smart phone at: <a href="https://t.co/GZUWMWwvZM">https://t.co/GZUWMWwvZM</a> —@adriandix

The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

